Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of C$27.42 million during the quarter. Canlan Ice Sports had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Canlan Ice Sports Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Canlan Ice Sports stock opened at C$4.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61. The company has a market cap of C$55.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.25. Canlan Ice Sports has a 52-week low of C$3.22 and a 52-week high of C$5.25.

Get Canlan Ice Sports alerts:

Canlan Ice Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is focused on the development, lease, acquisition, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Canlan Ice Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canlan Ice Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.