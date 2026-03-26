Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.16, but opened at $23.02. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $23.0460, with a volume of 34,655 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Cadeler A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Trading Down 6.0%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 85,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the second quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S is a Denmark-based specialist in offshore wind turbine installation and related services. The company operates a fleet of dynamically positioned (DP3) self-propelled jack-up vessels designed for the transportation, installation and commissioning of foundation structures, turbine towers, nacelles and blades. Cadeler’s capabilities encompass project planning, logistics coordination and offshore operations, enabling wind farm developers to deploy large-scale turbines in challenging marine environments.

The company’s two flagship vessels, Wind Orca and Wind Osprey, are equipped to work in water depths of up to 70 meters and to handle the installation of next-generation turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.