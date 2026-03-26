Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB) Short Interest Down 96.6% in March

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 450 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the February 26th total of 13,170 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,864 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock remained flat at $24.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,895. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.34.

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Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.1287 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough. TDSB was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Exchange Traded Concepts.

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