Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Insider Purchases £6,225.92 in Stock

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) insider Stella King purchased 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 per share, for a total transaction of £6,225.92.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,040 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 597 and a twelve month high of GBX 1,376.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,140.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,189.91.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRBY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of Burberry Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,340 to GBX 1,450 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,570 to GBX 1,590 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Burberry Group to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 850 to GBX 950 in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,348.75.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

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