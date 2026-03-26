BRP (NASDAQ:DOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a return on equity of 67.30% and a net margin of 0.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRP Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ DOO traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,929. BRP has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 170.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $207,651,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth $169,341,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $123,110,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $84,978,000. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,172,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOO

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, headquartered in Valcourt, Quebec, designs, manufactures and distributes powersports vehicles and propulsion systems for recreational and utility use. The company traces its roots to the Bombardier family and the early development of the snowmobile, and it operates as a global manufacturer of recreational vehicles and related technologies.

BRP’s product portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft and sport boats, off-road vehicles (including all-terrain and side-by-side models) and three‑wheel on‑road vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.