Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,383 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the February 26th total of 5,784 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,253 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:BPYPO opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

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Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPO) is a global real estate investment and property management company sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management. Established in 2013, the firm acquires, develops and operates a diversified portfolio of income‐producing properties on behalf of the Brookfield group and its investment partners. The partnership structure allows institutional investors to participate directly in Brookfield’s real estate platform, while benefiting from its experience in asset management and capital deployment.

The company’s core activities span across principal real estate sectors, including office buildings, retail centers, multifamily residential communities, logistics warehouses and hospitality assets.

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