Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Stake Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 110.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:BIP opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.10. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $40.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 4.40%.The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.22%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP) is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company’s utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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