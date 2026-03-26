Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$58.09 and last traded at C$58.26, with a volume of 141843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$59.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.50.

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Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 52.82%.The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.5564428 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

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