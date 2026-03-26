Brokerages Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Target Price at $163.28

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.2222.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Dell Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of DELL opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $184.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 236.90%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

More Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,535. This represents a 86.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $74,883,300.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,595,522 shares of company stock valued at $403,091,708. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,797 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 541.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,996,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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