BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF $BKLC Stock Position Boosted by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,587 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 19.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $126,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BKLC opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.85. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $91.90 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.02.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.3923 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

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