BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,540 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKAG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $376,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 573,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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