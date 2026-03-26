BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF $BKAG Position Boosted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,545 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.49% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $31,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $376,000.

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BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKAG opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $43.07.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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