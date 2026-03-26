BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.80, but opened at $10.13. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.7990, with a volume of 3,202,925 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

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BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.05. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $163.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,432.45. This trade represents a 27.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,452,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,404,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2,103.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,278,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,403 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company’s first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

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