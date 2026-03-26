Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,841,462 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the February 26th total of 872,774 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,901 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

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Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 1.8%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 691.7% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 382,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

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Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

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