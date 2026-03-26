Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 2.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1,761.05 and last traded at $1,721.9590. Approximately 21,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 15,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,676.44.

Biglari Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,963.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,781.38. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.69.

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Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.87 million during the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings, Inc (NYSE: BH.A) is a publicly traded diversified holding company headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Originally founded in 2008 as United States Steak Company, the firm rebranded to Biglari Holdings in 2013 to reflect its expanding investment focus. Under the leadership of founder, Chairman and CEO Sardar Biglari, the company pursues value-oriented acquisitions and portfolio management across multiple industries.

In the restaurant sector, Biglari Holdings operates two established casual-dining chains.

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