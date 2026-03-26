Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDRFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BDRFF

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.9%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of BDRFF opened at $85.51 on Monday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $83.94 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52.

(Get Free Report)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft is a global consumer goods company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with a history dating back to its founding in 1882 by pharmacist Paul C. Beiersdorf. The company is best known for its skincare brands, including NIVEA, Eucerin, La Prairie and Labello, as well as its tesa division, which produces self-adhesive products and industrial tapes. Over its long history, Beiersdorf has built a reputation for innovation in dermatological research and product development, introducing pioneering formulations that span mass-market and premium segments.

The company’s operations are organized into two main business divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.