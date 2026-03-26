Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 186.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

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Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.74. The company had a trading volume of 917,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,354. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 2.12. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $3.46. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 280.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 18,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $644,749.69. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,485.18. The trade was a 16.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4,370.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beam Therapeutics this week:

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision genetic medicines through its pioneering base editing platform. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with additional research facilities in Philadelphia, the company focuses on engineering molecular editors capable of making precise single-nucleotide changes in DNA. By harnessing its proprietary base editing technology, Beam aims to correct or disrupt disease-causing genetic variants at their source, offering the potential for novel therapies in areas with significant unmet medical need.

Founded in 2017 as a spin-out from Harvard University and the Broad and Whitehead Institutes, Beam was co-founded by leading academic researcher David R.

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