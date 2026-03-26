Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Head to Head Comparison

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) and Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carlyle Secured Lending and Baltic International USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carlyle Secured Lending 0 5 3 0 2.38 Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

Carlyle Secured Lending presently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA has a beta of -1.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Baltic International USA”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carlyle Secured Lending $255.57 million 3.12 $69.97 million $1.02 11.07 Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -0.03

Carlyle Secured Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlyle Secured Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carlyle Secured Lending and Baltic International USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carlyle Secured Lending 27.38% 8.56% 3.90% Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45%

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats Baltic International USA on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Free Report)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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