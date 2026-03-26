B. Riley Financial Upgrades Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA) to Strong-Buy

Strata Critical Medical (NASDAQ:SRTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRTA. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Strata Critical Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Strata Critical Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

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Strata Critical Medical Trading Up 1.9%

Strata Critical Medical Company Profile

Strata Critical Medical stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Strata Critical Medical has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $378.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.05.

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Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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