AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in AutoZone by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,910,852.36. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $34,179,923 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,312.13.

Read Our Latest Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 1.2%

AZO stock opened at $3,385.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,648.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,756.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,210.72 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $28.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

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