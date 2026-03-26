authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading 8.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 327,667 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 303,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

authID Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On authID

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in authID by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in authID during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of authID by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of authID by 59.1% during the third quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 120,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,922 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of authID by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,822 shares during the period. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

authID Company Profile

authID (NASDAQ: AUID) is a technology company specializing in digital identity verification and biometric authentication solutions. The company offers a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations securely verify user identities, prevent account takeover and reduce fraud. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, authID’s software supports biometric modalities including facial recognition, voice verification and liveness detection to ensure that customers are who they claim to be.

The company’s flagship product suite enables enterprises to integrate identity proofing and continuous authentication into their online and mobile applications.

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