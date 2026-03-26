Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Aurrigo International (LON:AURR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 135 to GBX 175 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Aurrigo International Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Aurrigo International stock opened at GBX 82.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Aurrigo International has a 1-year low of GBX 36 and a 1-year high of GBX 105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.01. The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.03.

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Aurrigo International Company Profile

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Aurrigo is the future of first and last mile transportation for airport baggage/cargo and passenger vehicle applications. Aurrigo’s Self-Driving / autonomous Auto-Dolly, Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo provide airports with a new way to move baggage and cargo around, reducing costs, improving efficiency and decreasing environmental impact and accidents.

Aurrigo’s Self-Driving passenger vehicles provide mobility within urban areas, shopping malls, airports, university campuses, science parks and other areas that are poorly served by traditional transport providers.

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