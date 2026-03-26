Atrinsic (NASDAQ:PTIX) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Atrinsic Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.70. 12,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 62,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Atrinsic in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atrinsic currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Atrinsic Stock Performance

About Atrinsic

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

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