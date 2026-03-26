Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM Holdings Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 327.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,719,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,867,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,001,000 after purchasing an additional 451,706 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Atlassian by 266.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,806,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Atlassian Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.32. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $66.10 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,181,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 444,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,552,694. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total value of $1,234,908.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,154,856.40. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 281,953 shares of company stock worth $38,201,571 in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

See Also

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