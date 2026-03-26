Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.7160. 287,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,698,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AESI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $11.00 to $10.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

In related news, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $105,072.48. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 567,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,389.88. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $627,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 520.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 127,502 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 943,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 246,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,219,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 211,203 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE: AESI) is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

Further Reading

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