Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.6360, with a volume of 144650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARHS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

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Arhaus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

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Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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