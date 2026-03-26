Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Posts Earnings Results

Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aptamer Group had a negative net margin of 201.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.92%.

Aptamer Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of LON:APTA traded up GBX 0.03 on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.65. 8,349,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,383. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. Aptamer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.23 and a 52 week high of GBX 1.57.

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Aptamer Group Company Profile

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Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

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