Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Appian from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

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Appian Stock Performance

APPN stock opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,394.00 and a beta of 0.92. Appian has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $46.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $202.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Appian has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.960 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Appian by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Appian by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Appian by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

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Appian Corporation is a global technology company specializing in low-code automation platforms designed to streamline business processes. Founded in 1999 by Matt Calkins, the company provides an integrated suite of tools that enables organizations to build enterprise applications and workflows rapidly with minimal hand coding. The platform combines process management, robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and data integration into a single environment, allowing businesses to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

The core offering, the Appian Low-Code Platform, empowers users—ranging from professional developers to business analysts—to visually model, design and deploy applications that can automate complex operations, orchestrate tasks across systems, and deliver real-time analytics.

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