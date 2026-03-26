Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF comprises 7.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $34,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 229,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $71,962,000.

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Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Performance

UYLD stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.159 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

See Also

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