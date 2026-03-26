Analyzing EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) and Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) and EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Modular Medical and EssilorLuxottica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modular Medical N/A -245.85% -190.80% EssilorLuxottica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Modular Medical and EssilorLuxottica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modular Medical 1 0 0 0 1.00 EssilorLuxottica 0 1 5 2 3.13

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

27.5% of Modular Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of EssilorLuxottica shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Modular Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Modular Medical has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EssilorLuxottica has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modular Medical and EssilorLuxottica”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modular Medical N/A N/A -$18.82 million ($0.49) -0.38 EssilorLuxottica $32.23 billion 3.23 $2.62 billion N/A N/A

EssilorLuxottica has higher revenue and earnings than Modular Medical.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica beats Modular Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modular Medical

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Modular Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for type-1 and type-2 diabetes. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About EssilorLuxottica

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EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands. It also provides finishing equipment, vision performance screening, eye examination and refractions, fitting parameter measurements, and small tools and consumables under the Essilor Instruments brand; high-tech equipment for optical surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing, as well as consumables, tools, and services under the Satisloh brand. In addition, the company provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, Alain Mikli, Costa, Bliz, Native, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Bolon, Molsion, DbyD, and Unofficial and Seen, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of brick and mortar retail network and its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

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