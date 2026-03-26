Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Up 1.9% – Here’s Why

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.45. 2,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 1.81% of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

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