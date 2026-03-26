Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Northside Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Northside Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise targets and reiterate buys. Citi and JPMorgan raised price targets (Citi to $285, JPMorgan to $280) and other shops (Tigress) boosted targets, signaling renewed confidence in AWS AI tailwinds and margin leverage. Analyst Price Target Raises

Citi and JPMorgan raised price targets (Citi to $285, JPMorgan to $280) and other shops (Tigress) boosted targets, signaling renewed confidence in AWS AI tailwinds and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition of Fauna Robotics — Amazon confirmed it bought Fauna Robotics (kid‑size humanoid robots), expanding its push into consumer robotics and signaling longer‑term product growth beyond logistics and cloud. Fauna Robotics Acquisition

— Amazon confirmed it bought Fauna Robotics (kid‑size humanoid robots), expanding its push into consumer robotics and signaling longer‑term product growth beyond logistics and cloud. Positive Sentiment: AWS AI demand is accelerating — Reports and analyst commentary point to stronger AI‑related commitments (large partnerships and GPU deployments), which boost higher‑margin AWS revenue expectations and are a core reason for the recent upgrades. AWS AI Demand

— Reports and analyst commentary point to stronger AI‑related commitments (large partnerships and GPU deployments), which boost higher‑margin AWS revenue expectations and are a core reason for the recent upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Logistics/returns partnership expands customer convenience. Amazon’s expanded free returns program with FedEx adds 10,000+ U.S. drop‑off points (improves customer experience and may lower returns friction/costs). FedEx Returns Expansion

Amazon’s expanded free returns program with FedEx adds 10,000+ U.S. drop‑off points (improves customer experience and may lower returns friction/costs). Neutral Sentiment: Zoox expands robotaxi footprint. Amazon’s autonomous‑vehicle arm is broadening service areas (Austin, Miami, SF, Las Vegas), reinforcing long‑term mobility upside but with near‑term regulatory/operational work. Zoox Expansion

Amazon’s autonomous‑vehicle arm is broadening service areas (Austin, Miami, SF, Las Vegas), reinforcing long‑term mobility upside but with near‑term regulatory/operational work. Neutral Sentiment: Investor positioning mixed. High‑profile funds moved in opposite directions (Ackman added materially while Buffett trimmed in past filings), which can increase trading volume and headline volatility without changing fundamentals. Buffett vs Ackman

High‑profile funds moved in opposite directions (Ackman added materially while Buffett trimmed in past filings), which can increase trading volume and headline volatility without changing fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: AWS disruptions in Bahrain raise resiliency questions. Repeated service disruptions tied to regional drone activity have triggered customer migrations and highlight geopolitical operational risk for AWS in certain geographies. AWS Bahrain Outage

Repeated service disruptions tied to regional drone activity have triggered customer migrations and highlight geopolitical operational risk for AWS in certain geographies. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/antitrust scrutiny persists. New U.S. antitrust proposals and EU-level scrutiny of Big Tech could complicate future M&A and lead to longer, more intrusive reviews. Antitrust Bill

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $211.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,662,702. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.66.

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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