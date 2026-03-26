Alset (NASDAQ:AEI) vs. Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Head to Head Survey

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) and Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Alset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 10.57% -16.17% 1.49% Alset -105.02% -12.09% -11.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and Alset”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 137.94 $22.06 million ($0.12) -64.00 Alset $21.12 million 3.35 -$3.97 million ($1.19) -1.53

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset. Falcon’s Beyond Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alset, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.68, meaning that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Falcon’s Beyond Global and Alset, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon’s Beyond Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alset 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Alset shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 90.3% of Alset shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats Alset on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Alset

(Get Free Report)

Alset Inc. engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. Its Digital Transformation Technology segment provides support, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and artificial intelligent customer service application and metaverse services. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow through instant messaging systems, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, direct marketing platforms, e-real estate, brand protection, and counterfeit and fraud detection; and mobile application product development and other businesses, including information technology services to end-users, service providers, and other commercial users through multiple platforms. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. Its Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. It operates cafes in Singapore and South Korea. The company was formerly known as Alset EHome International Inc. and changed its name to Alset Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

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