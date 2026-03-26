Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Almonty Industries (NASDAQ:ALM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s current price.

ALM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Almonty Industries from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

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Almonty Industries Stock Down 11.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALM traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.46. 2,445,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,562. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Almonty Industries by 13,294.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,239,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155,572 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $25,620,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,345,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth $7,839,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth $7,839,000.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

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