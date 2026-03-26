Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Westpark Capital

Analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

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Aligos Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ALGS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,617. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.67.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,106.72% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small‐molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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