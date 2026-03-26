Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.5%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BABA stock opened at $129.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $95.73 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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