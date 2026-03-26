Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.
Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Stock Up 3.5%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the period. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,565,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alibaba Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of a proprietary 5nm AI CPU that signals technological self‑reliance and potential margin upside — the XuanTie C950 is built for AI inference and cloud workloads, uses RISC‑V (reducing licensing/political risk), and supports Alibaba’s vertical integration thesis. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirming the XuanTie C950 and positioning it for cloud/agentic AI workloads — reinforces credibility of the chip story and the potential to compete with large cloud players on custom silicon. Alibaba reveals new AI chip designed for ‘agents’
- Positive Sentiment: Management is making a major, explicit AI/cloud investment (covered as a ~$100 billion strategic shift), which supports the thesis that short‑term profitability sacrifices are funding durable growth in high‑margin cloud services. Alibaba Just Made a $100 Billion Bet on AI. Here’s What It Means for Investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum: an Argus upgrade to “hold” (covered via distribution) adds support to the view that near‑term weakness is priced in and consensus sees upside as investments pay off. Read More (Zacks)
- Neutral Sentiment: New product and organizational moves — launches like Accio Work and separating AI businesses could create standalone revenue streams, but execution/timing are uncertain. Alibaba Reshapes AI With Accio Work And New Standalone Revenue Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term profitability pressure: recent quarter showed a significant decline in non‑GAAP net income as Alibaba prioritizes AI/cloud investments — this explains skepticism and earnings‑driven volatility. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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