Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,258 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 29.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,548,000 after buying an additional 180,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 488,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $6,326,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,831,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,732,339.04. This represents a 21.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 321,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $4,169,530.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,534,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,729.12. This trade represents a 17.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,064,292 shares of company stock valued at $15,170,040. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

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Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEVA opened at $15.26 on Thursday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.09.

About Aeva Technologies

(Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced sensing and perception solutions based on frequency-modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aeva’s core products include solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to provide high-resolution, long-range 4D data for automotive, industrial and robotic applications. The company’s FMCW approach enables simultaneous measurement of both object velocity and distance, distinguishing Aeva’s systems from traditional time-of-flight LiDAR solutions.

Founded in 2016 by Soroush Salehian and Mina Rezk, Aeva began as Aeon Imaging before adopting its current name in 2019.

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