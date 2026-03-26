Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.4390, with a volume of 167556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AGRO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Adecoagro from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $9.00 target price on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

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Adecoagro Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -176.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Adecoagro had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $415.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adecoagro news, CEO Mariano Bosch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 897,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,110.50. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 44.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

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Adecoagro (NYSE: AGRO) is a leading agricultural and renewable energy company with core operations in South America. Founded in 2002 by Argentine entrepreneur Alejandro Bulgheroni, the company has grown into a vertically integrated platform covering crop production, sugar and ethanol manufacturing, and dairy operations. Adecoagro’s business model spans the full value chain, from seed selection and planting through harvesting, processing and distribution of commodities.

The company manages over 700,000 hectares of farmland across Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay.

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