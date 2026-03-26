88,490 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 88,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 36.6% during the third quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PJUL opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

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