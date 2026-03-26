58,331 Shares in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $973,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 835.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRIM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $138.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Primoris Services Price Performance

PRIM opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.98. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 6.36%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Further Reading

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