40,211 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Purchased by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 194.8% during the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 58,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,057,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 60,017 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 75.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,882,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,567,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,752,000 after buying an additional 224,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,237,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,747,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Julie Bowerman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $232,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $534,152. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 28.16%.The company had revenue of $353.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.370 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor’s core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company’s main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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