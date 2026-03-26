3,133 Shares in Masimo Corporation $MASI Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.92. Masimo Corporation has a 12 month low of $125.94 and a 12 month high of $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MASI. Wolfe Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MASI

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

Further Reading

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