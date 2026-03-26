29,400 Shares in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,504,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 177.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,815,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,779,000 after buying an additional 1,799,866 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 171.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,711,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after buying an additional 1,079,727 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4,702.9% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 953,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 934,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

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Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $26.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 84.06%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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