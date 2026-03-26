19,100 Shares in Edison International $EIX Bought by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 31,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.34%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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