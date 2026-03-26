161,326 Shares in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. $LIEN Bought by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.71% of Chicago Atlantic BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chicago Atlantic BDC Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Chicago Atlantic BDC stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.27. Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Dividend Announcement

Chicago Atlantic BDC ( NASDAQ:LIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chicago Atlantic BDC had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%. Chicago Atlantic BDC’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC). It focuses on providing debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies that demonstrate strong growth potential. Through its public listing, the company offers investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of private credit and equity investments aimed at delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns.

The company’s investment strategy centers on structuring customized credit facilities, including senior secured loans, unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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