Zacks Research Downgrades Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) to Hold

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Fast Retailing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Fast Retailing Price Performance

Fast Retailing Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $39.12 on Monday. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26.

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Fast Retailing Co, Ltd. is a Japanese retail holding company best known as the parent of Uniqlo, one of the world’s leading casual apparel brands. Headquartered in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, Fast Retailing focuses on the design, manufacture and global distribution of everyday wear for men, women and children. Its core business centers on accessible, high-quality basics that blend functionality with minimalist styling, underpinned by proprietary fabric technologies such as HEATTECH and AIRism.

The company traces its roots to a men’s clothing shop founded by Tadashi Yanai’s family in 1963.

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