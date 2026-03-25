Zacks Research Downgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Stock Performance

NYSE EAT opened at $151.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $100.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Brinker International had a return on equity of 134.92% and a net margin of 7.98%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.045-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, Director Ramona Hood sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $64,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,527.12. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Katzman sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $73,392.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,524.86. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 97,678 shares of company stock worth $15,700,372 over the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 1,118.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brinker International by 87.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 68,412 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.