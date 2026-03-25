YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 5.0% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 5,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $41.88.

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About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF

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The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (FIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an index of five stocks and five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FIVY was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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