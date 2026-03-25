YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY) Declares Dividend of $0.16

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 5.0% increase from YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVY traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 5,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $41.88.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Hybrid 5 Income ETF
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