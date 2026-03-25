WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Short Interest Up 501.8% in March

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 257,452 shares, an increase of 501.8% from the February 26th total of 42,778 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 251,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 251,307 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSOE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. 114,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,223. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.81.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 980,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 255,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,976,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

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