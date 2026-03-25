WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) CEO Purchases $35,500.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) CEO Stuart Aronson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,200. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

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WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 19.73%.The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WHF) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s primary objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by making debt and equity investments in privately held middle-market companies. WhiteHorse Finance seeks to partner with established businesses across a range of industries, providing flexible financing solutions designed to support growth initiatives, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

The company’s investment portfolio predominantly comprises senior secured loans, second-lien debt, subordinated debt and select equity interests.

Further Reading

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